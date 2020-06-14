No question of reimposition of lockdown: Karnataka Minister K Sudhakar

No question of reimposition of lockdown: K Sudhakar

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 14 2020, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2020, 15:33 ist
A salesman arranges a face mask on a mannequin at a store after the authorities permitted opening of apparel stores, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo

 Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said there was no question of reimposition of the lockdown amid speculation that it would be done.

"The question of lockdown is not in front of us. There is such speculation as the Prime Minister is holding a video conference with all Chief Ministers on June 16 and 17. On June 17 our state will be taking part in it at around 3 pm," Sudhakar said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters at Kalaburagi, he said the current situation would be discussed in that meeting. Sudhakar said the Prime Minister has repeatedly been holding such video conferencing exercises to take stock of the situation and plan for the future.

"There will not be a lockdown anymore according to me," he added.

There has been speculation that there would be another shutdown from this month owing to a rapid rise in the number of cases. Sudhakar had on Friday said experts have indicated a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state in August and that the government was taking all precautionary measures in that direction.

As of June 13 evening, cumulatively 6,824 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 81 deaths and 3,648 discharges.

