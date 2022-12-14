No repeat exams for classes 5, 8 in Karnataka

The department of public instruction has dropped the decision to conduct supplementary exams for class 5 and 8 students after the annual examinations.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the department announced introducing annual examinations for classes 5 and 8 and conducting supplementary for those who fail to secure minimum passing marks before promoting them to the next grade.

However, on Wednesday, the department issued a clarification dropping the supplementary exams and said only remedial teaching will be held at the school level to improve the learning outcomes.