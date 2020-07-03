‘No shortage of funds for final rites of Covid-19 victims’

There is no shortage of funds to perform the last rites of the people who succumbed to Covid-19. The district disaster relief funds will be utilised towards the same, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said.

The final rites of the deceased patients will be carried out by the district Covid-19 death disposal team as per the standard guidelines. Separate lands have been earmarked in Somvarpet, Madikeri and Virajpet taluks, for the last rites.

Earlier, two more positive cases had surfaced from Balagunda region of Karkalli in Kodagu district on Wednesday evening. The 47-year-old male and 37-year-old female, both natives of Balagunda, are the primary contacts of a Covid-19 positive patient from Shirangala, Shanivarasanthe of Somvarpet taluk.

The DC has said that the taluk government hospitals have been equipped to provided treatment to asymptomatic cases of Covid-19. The taluk hospitals have been identified as the treatment centres for asymptomatic cases as the cases of novel coronavirus have been increasing in the district. The medical staff will be on duty in these centres round the clock, the DC has said.