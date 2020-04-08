No shortage of ventilators, says Sudhakar

Dismissing speculations over shortage of ventilators, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the state government is well prepared to fight against Covid-19 and "there is no shortage of ventilators".

He said the government has given orders for supply of over 1,000 ventilators from various companies, of which over 200 have already reached some of the hospitals at the districts with a high number of Covid-19 cases.

The data available with the Health and Medical Education Departments shows that 734 ventilators are available in the state now.

Sudhakar said, "It is not true that all Covid-19 patients need ventilator and public need not panic about it. There is no shortage of ventilators in the state."

"After a recent video conference with a few companies that manufacture ventilators, we have ordered for 1,000 units and all these will be distributed to the district hospitals in the state to fight against Covid-19. The basic models will be given to hospitals which have smaller facilities and the high-end ones will be given to the bigger hospitals," he added.

The Medical Education Department officials said that not just government hospitals, even private medical colleges and hospitals have joined hands with the government to treat Covid-19 patients and they will be provided with the ventilators to ensure that patients get treatment in time.

Meanwhile, some companies, which have got orders for manufacturing ventilators, are facing a shortage of raw material due to the closure of borders and ban on shipping. "Of the given 1,000 orders, we have received over 200 ventilators and installed all of them where there is a need," the officials said.

They even mentioned that some companies have come forward for the supply of ventilators voluntarily and the services will be utilised whenever needed.