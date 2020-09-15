Growing wrong crop? No subsidy, loan waiver

No subsidy or loan waiver for farmers growing wrong crops

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 15 2020, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 01:37 ist

Governments announcing goodies for farmers is nothing new, but for the first time, Karnataka has proposed disincentives for those who grow the wrong crop.

If this plan comes through, then farmers who grow crops that are not recommended for their location, will be deprived of subsidies, loan waivers and other benefits. 

The proposal, which is seen as a key intervention to ensure food security and promote sustainable agriculture, has been mooted by the Department of Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics as part of its strategy to end hunger in Karnataka. 

Karnataka is divided into 10 agro climatic zones factoring in the rainfall pattern, soil type, elevation and topography. The state government recommends farmers to cultivate crops best suited for their land.

Agriculture Commissioner Brijesh Kumar Dikshit backed the proposal. “But, it won’t be so easy,” he said. “Farmers will argue that they have been growing a particular crop like their ancestors did.” 

The government has provided cash benefits to encourage farmers to cultivate drought-resistant crops.

“Most farmers grow recommended crops, but some opt for water-intensive crops because of the commercial value,” said agrometeorologist M B Rajegowda. 

“Crop recommendations are made from a food security point of view. And if the recommendation is followed, there will be yield in 80-90% of the time,” he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Food Security
Karnataka
farm loan waiver
subsidy

What's Brewing

Covid-19 hits maternity care in rural India

Covid-19 hits maternity care in rural India

Afghan-Taliban talks: Not easy giving peace a chance

Afghan-Taliban talks: Not easy giving peace a chance

Potential sign of alien life detected on Venus

Potential sign of alien life detected on Venus

Google brings TikTok alternative YouTube Shorts

Google brings TikTok alternative YouTube Shorts

 