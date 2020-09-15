No subsidy or loan waiver for farmers growing wrong crops

Governments announcing goodies for farmers is nothing new, but for the first time, Karnataka has proposed disincentives for those who grow the wrong crop.

If this plan comes through, then farmers who grow crops that are not recommended for their location, will be deprived of subsidies, loan waivers and other benefits.

The proposal, which is seen as a key intervention to ensure food security and promote sustainable agriculture, has been mooted by the Department of Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics as part of its strategy to end hunger in Karnataka.

Karnataka is divided into 10 agro climatic zones factoring in the rainfall pattern, soil type, elevation and topography. The state government recommends farmers to cultivate crops best suited for their land.

Agriculture Commissioner Brijesh Kumar Dikshit backed the proposal. “But, it won’t be so easy,” he said. “Farmers will argue that they have been growing a particular crop like their ancestors did.”

The government has provided cash benefits to encourage farmers to cultivate drought-resistant crops.

“Most farmers grow recommended crops, but some opt for water-intensive crops because of the commercial value,” said agrometeorologist M B Rajegowda.

“Crop recommendations are made from a food security point of view. And if the recommendation is followed, there will be yield in 80-90% of the time,” he said.