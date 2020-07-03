No talks on lockdown, clarifies CMO amid speculation

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s office on Friday clarified that no discussions had taken place on imposing a lockdown and no meetings were scheduled over the weekend on the same.

The clarification came amid speculations following the government's recent announcement that stricter curbs will be announced after the SSLC exams. The exams got over on Friday.

“Yesterday (Thursday) and today (Friday), no meetings have been held on the lockdown,” the Chief Minister’s Office said. “Tomorrow and the day after also, no meetings are scheduled.”

CMO sources said the clarification was directed at reports in some sections of the media over a possible lockdown.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar told reporters that there was no such proposal before the government. "There is neither any proposal to seal the borders nor any thought about imposing lockdown across Bengaluru. We cannot close down anything now. Lockdown is not the only solution," he said, after a meeting of the Covid-19 task force. "The only way out is to take enough precautions and keep ourselves safe from the infection."

Speculation is rife that the government would resort to lockdown or lockdown-like measures in the wake of a sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases, especially in Bengaluru. The government has already announced total lockdown every Sunday till August 2, a five-day work week for government offices and an 8 pm to 5 am daily curfew.