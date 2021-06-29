No thought of changing names of Kasargod villages: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has termed as baseless the reports that names of many villages close to the Karnataka border in Kerala’s Kasargod district were being changed.

Vijayan alleged ulterior motive behind the allegation that Kannada names of villages in Kasargod were being changed. He said that he had not received any formal representation from Karnataka on the issue.

“It is surprising how such baseless news is originating. It could have been done with ulterior motives to create unnecessary issues” he said.

With many political leaders of Karnataka, the Kannada Development Authority and the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority alleging that the Kerala government had decided to change the Kannada names of many villages of Kasargod, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said that he would take up the matter with his Kerala counterpart.