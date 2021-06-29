'No thought of changing names of Kasargod villages'

No thought of changing names of Kasargod villages: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan alleged ulterior motive behind the allegation that Kannada names of villages in Kasargod were being changed

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 29 2021, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 00:58 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has termed as baseless the reports that names of many villages close to the Karnataka border in Kerala’s Kasargod district were being changed.

Vijayan alleged ulterior motive behind the allegation that Kannada names of villages in Kasargod were being changed. He said that he had not received any formal representation from Karnataka on the issue.

“It is surprising how such baseless news is originating. It could have been done with ulterior motives to create unnecessary issues” he said.

With many political leaders of Karnataka, the Kannada Development Authority and the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority alleging that the Kerala government had decided to change the Kannada names of many villages of Kasargod, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said that he would take up the matter with his Kerala counterpart.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala
Karnataka
Kasargod
Kannada

Related videos

What's Brewing

Could your face mask detect Covid?

Could your face mask detect Covid?

Which are India's most attractive employer brands?

Which are India's most attractive employer brands?

Covid-19 gives birth to modern-day heroes

Covid-19 gives birth to modern-day heroes

How Cinderella lost its feminist edge in hands of men

How Cinderella lost its feminist edge in hands of men

 