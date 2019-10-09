No trust move against Council deputy chief

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Oct 09 2019, 23:00pm ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2019, 00:24am ist
Deputy Speaker of Legislative Council S L Dharme Gowda (DH File Photo)

The Congress Legislature Party decided to move a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker of Legislative Council S L Dharme Gowda, here on Wednesday.

Gowda, a JD(S) MLC, was elected unopposed as Deputy Speaker in December 2018. A decision on the motion came after former coalition partners Congress and JD(S) discontinued ties following the collapse of the H D Kumaraswamy-led government.

Congress, which has a majority in the House, had given up the Deputy Speaker post to JD(S), which it is now attempting to reclaim.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Congress Legislature Party
Trust Vote
S L Dharme Gowda
JD(S)
H D Kumaraswamy
Comments (+)
 