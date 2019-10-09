No trust move against Council deputy chief

The Congress Legislature Party decided to move a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker of Legislative Council S L Dharme Gowda, here on Wednesday.

Gowda, a JD(S) MLC, was elected unopposed as Deputy Speaker in December 2018. A decision on the motion came after former coalition partners Congress and JD(S) discontinued ties following the collapse of the H D Kumaraswamy-led government.

Congress, which has a majority in the House, had given up the Deputy Speaker post to JD(S), which it is now attempting to reclaim.