No ‘zero traffic' movement for Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Instead of ‘zero-traffic’, Bommai will have a signal-free movement

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Aug 14 2021, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 17:48 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has asked the police not to provide ‘zero traffic’ facility to his motorcade or convoy.

Instead of ‘zero traffic’, Bommai will have a signal-free movement.

The ‘zero traffic’ facility is frowned upon by citizens who are made to wait as police stop all vehicular movement for VIPs.

Bommai’s latest directive comes days after he said no to receiving a guard of honour (ceremonial welcome) in public places. According to a circular issued by DGP Praveen Sood, the guard of honour will now be confined to the premises of government offices.

Also, the guard of honour will be given only once a day when the VIPs arrive. Sood’s circular, however, will not apply to visits made by the Governor, judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court.

Earlier in the week, Bommai ordered doing away with the practice of giving gifts and memorabilia during government events. As an alternative, Kannada books can be given.

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
zero traffic corridor

