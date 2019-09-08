No zip line: Forest dept acts to protect Chamundi Hills

Taking a firm stance to protect the iconic Chamundi Hills in Mysuru, the Forest Department has rejected a proposal to build a zip line on the eastern part of the hill, highlighting the threats to wildlife posed by human intervention in the area.

In August 2017, the Department of Tourism had sought clearance for laying a zip line with a walking path on the eastern side of the hill. As per the plan, the 2-km zip line was to start from a spot near Tower Circle on the Chamundi Hills-Ooty Road and connect the high point of the counterslope before returning to the same shoulder of the hill and descending to Uttanahalli road.

The project involved the construction of 8-foot-high concrete pillars in the reserve forest of the hill, a walking path and a reception area beside the parking area outside the forest limits at the base. Tourism officials had hoped to get clearance considering that the area required was less than an acre.

But activists had expressed concern in the past that human activities and encroachments have already disturbed wildlife.

“This is the second time the department has rejected the project. The Chamundi Hills reserve forest has offered sanctuary to several animals and become a sensitive zone. The urban development in the surrounding area has already reduced the habitation of wildlife. The ecosystem will thrive better without such projects in the area,” said Prashant Kumar K C, Mysuru Deputy Conservator of Forest.

A study by the Forest Department had recorded leopards, porcupines, wild pigs, jungle cats among other wild animals in the Chamundi Hills reserve forest. “The department, along with the Nature Conservation Foundation, is conducting another study in the area. This time, we have data from 68 camera traps at 34 locations. A report will be out in the next two months,” he said.

Officials from the tourism department said the zip line was aimed at promoting eco-adventure sports in Chamundi Hills, which draws lakhs of people mainly for religious tourism. “We will build the zipline if the Forest Department clears the project. However, forest officials have opined that it is a sensitive area. We understand the concerns,” said Janardhana H P, deputy director, tourism department.