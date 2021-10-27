Officer for Covid rules at public offices in Karnataka

Nodal officer for Covid-appropriate behaviour at public offices in Karnataka

Chief Secretary Kumar has warned of action for non-compliance

  • Oct 27 2021, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 23:40 ist
P Ravi Kumar. Credit: DH File Photo

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Wednesday ordered all public offices to appoint a nodal officer for the enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour. The nodal officers will “enforce and ensure” compliance by officials/staff and visitors during working hours. Kumar has warned of action for non-compliance. The state is witnessing a downward trend in daily Covid cases and to sustain the gains, it is essential to ensure compliance by officers, staff members and visitors at public offices, the order said.

