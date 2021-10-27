Nodal officer for Covid-appropriate behaviour at public offices in Karnataka

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Wednesday ordered all public offices to appoint a nodal officer for the enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour. The nodal officers will “enforce and ensure” compliance by officials/staff and visitors during working hours. Kumar has warned of action for non-compliance. The state is witnessing a downward trend in daily Covid cases and to sustain the gains, it is essential to ensure compliance by officers, staff members and visitors at public offices, the order said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
These companies belong to the trillion-dollar club
Misuse against Covid risks undermining ivermectin use
Is brushing your teeth for two minutes enough?
Bearing fruit: Custard apples bring joy to Latur farmer
Beauty salon a women's haven in Taliban's Kabul
'Nature's revenge': Sinkholes on receding Dead Sea
5 states most vulnerable to adverse climate events
DH Radio | How infra plans are taking away playgrounds