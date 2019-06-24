Noise pollution: HC notice to transport dept, rly board

The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to the state transport commissioner and chairman of the Railway Board in connection with a petition filed seeking directions to check noise pollution caused by playing loud music or audio in public transport vehicles.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice A S Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad, was hearing a public interest petition, filed by Ramesh Naik who has moved the court seeking directions to the authorities to prohibit the use of mobile phones to play loud music in public transport vehicles.

The petitioner has contended that a large number of commuters, especially, the senior citizens and women who commute every day in public transport vehicles, have expressed a grievance that many passengers play music/video with loud volume on their mobile phones or through speakers, thereby causing disturbance and nuisance to fellow passengers.

The petitioner said he has witnessed the problem several times and his request to stop the noise was ignored.

The petitioner also stated that he has submitted a representation to the commissioner of transport and road safety, the chairman of the Railway Board and the general manager of the South Western Railway seeking proper rules to control and prevent the problem. However, no action was taken in this regard and hence, he said, he has approached the court.

The court also asked the state and the railway board to file their objections by

July 31 and adjourned the further hearing of the case to August 6.