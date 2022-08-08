Nominations now open for DH Changemakers: 23 to watch out for in 2023

At the turn of every year, DH honours remarkable individuals from across Karnataka who have been making a difference to lives around them or shining in their area of specialisation, often overcoming difficult odds to do so.

Since the Changemaker awards were instituted in 2019, we have recognised an array of trend-setters including social workers, sportspeople, scientists, artistes, conservationists and entrepreneurs.

We are now initiating the process of identifying DH Changemakers 23 to Watch in 2023, with a view to publish their stories, accompanied by videos, as usual, in our New Year Day edition.

The age criterion to find those who have unflinchingly taken on the challenges and excelled in their fields of endeavour is 40 or lower.

We invite nominations from readers starting today. If you know of anyone making a difference, do write to us.

The last date for submitting nominations is September 5, 2022. Use this link to make a nomination.