Nominations open for DH Changemakers 22 to Watch in 2022

At the turn of every year, DH honours remarkable individuals from across Karnataka who make a difference to lives around them or sparkle in their area of specialisation, often overcoming difficult odds to do so.

Since the Changemaker awards were instituted in 2019, we have recognised an array of bright lights including social workers, sportspeople, scientists, artistes, conservationists and entrepreneurs.

We are now initiating the process of identifying DH Changemakers 22 to Watch in 2022, with a view to publishing the list, as usual, in our New Year Day edition.

Like last year, while we continue to search for people who excel in all fields of endeavour, we will make a special effort to find those who have unflinchingly taken on the challenges posed by Covid-19. We are relaxing the age criterion, which is normally 35 and below, for this purpose.

We invite nominations from readers starting today. If you know of anyone making a difference, do write to us. The last date for submitting nominations is October 10, 2021. Use this link to make a nomination.