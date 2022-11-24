Non-Hindu vendors banned at Kukke Subrahmanya fest

The issue of preventing non-Hindus from selling their wares at temple festivals and fairs has surfaced again, as a banner has been put up, saying that they should not set up shops during the Champa Shashti celebrations at Kukke Subrahmanya temple on November 29.

The banner was put up near the bathing ghats on the banks of Kumaradhara river by the Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) on Wednesday.

Members of HJV also submitted a memo at the Subrahmanya police station, demanding that non-Hindus should not be allowed to to sell their wares during the celebrations.

Congress party workers submitted a memo to the Subrahmanya gram panchayat, seeking removal of the banner.

The banner incited communal passions, they charged. The temple, which comes under Endowment department, had been allowing non-Hindus to set up shops during Champa Shashti and Brahmarathotsava celebrations in the past.

Temple manager Ningaiah said that the Endowments department had issued a circular, denying permission to non-Hindus from setting up shops during the celebrations.

"Thus, special importance need not be attached to such banners," he said.

The Subrahmanya police expressed helplessness, saying that they cannot interfere in issues related to the temple. Thus the banner cannot be removed, they said.