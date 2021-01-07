None of ‘disgruntled’ MLAs will return to their ‘mother’ parties: Byrati Basavaraj

Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shivakumar is under the illusion that the 17 ‘disgruntled’ MLAs, who quit Congress and JD(S) to ensure that BJP government is formed in Karnataka will return to their ‘mother’ parties.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he said none of the 17 MLAs will desert BJP, as they have joined this party after accepting its ideology and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Byrati Basavaraj, who is also one of the MLAs to switch over, said all the MLAs will stay in BJP for their rest of life. He asked Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah not to be ‘astrologer’ as the chief minister post shall not be vacant for the next two years with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa holding the office.

When questioned about a few of ‘turncoats’ MLAs not getting ministerial berths in the chief minister’s cabinet, he said the expansion of cabinet and inclusion of members is the prerogative of the chief minister. “We have a system in place, where the party high command, chief minister and others will take a call on cabinet expansion and inclusion,” he said.

The minister also dismissed the charges that there is a discrimination in the distribution of funds among BJP MLAs. “Chief Minister is taking everyone along and even during the times of pandemic, he has stressed on development works.”

Byrati Basavaraj said he would urge the chief minister to ensure that adequate funds are allotted to his ministry for development works.