North Karnataka floods: Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar hit out at BJP govt

The Congress on Saturday lashed out at Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his Cabinet colleagues for not reaching out to victims of the north Karnataka flood situation.

“Twelve districts are flood-hit. The ministers in charge of the districts should have stayed there to guide the DCs and officials. The revenue minister’s visit was for namesake, whereas the CM didn’t go at all,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah told reporters.

On compensation, Siddaramaiah said victims of the floods in August were yet to receive any benefit. “Now, the government says Rs 85 crore was given, but it hasn’t reached people. Homes, crops, roads and electricity are gone. People have become houseless. This government isn’t doing anything and even the Centre isn’t helping,” he said, asking the Centre to declare the flood situation as a ‘national calamity’. “But this government lacks the guts or courage to face the Centre.”

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar said all his party’s leaders were instructed to locally help people. “But, it’s the government’s duty to help people. PM Modi says he’ll help, but he hasn’t come here a single day,” Shivakumar said.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol lamented that he was advised against travelling. “I’m in touch with the deputy commissioners of Kalaburagi and Bagalkot,” he said.

Shivakumar, without naming Karjol, said ministers who cannot perform should resign and go home.