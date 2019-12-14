Not easy to finish trial in 21 days: Hegde on rape law

Former Supreme Court judge and former Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde, on Saturday, criticised the Andhra Pradesh law to award punishment in rape cases within 21 days and wondered whether it was possible to do so.

Hegde was addressing the eighth state conference of the All India Lawyers Union (AILU) organised at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) here.

He said there was a need for quick delivery of justice, but it was not possible to complete investigation within a short period of time.

“When it is not easy to find the suspects, gather witnesses and file charge sheet, how is it possible to award punishment within 21 days” he sought to know.

Justice Hegde said the Hyderabad police killed four suspects in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in an encounter and a majority of the citizens were supporting the

encounter.

“From where did the police get the courage to encounter them,” he asked.

“There is too much delay in the judicial system and this has to be changed. We need to uphold the respect of judiciary by ensuring speedy justice to the people,” he said.