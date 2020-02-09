Not keen on Boards or Corporation: Vishwanath

BJP leader A H Vishwanath said on Sunday that he was not keen on any post in a Board or Corporation.

He told reporters in Hunsur, "I have served as a cabinet minister before. Hence, I do not need any post in any Board or Corporation".

He said, “Let the leaders accommodate the new leaders and party workers in the boards and corporations. I still have trust in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Politics is based on trust and not on any bond paper”.

“It is not appropriate to make those who had served in the cabinet as chiefs of boards or corporations. I am not ready for that,” he said.