Not keen on Boards or Corporation: Vishwanath

Not keen on Boards or Corporation: Vishwanath

Gayatri G R
Gayatri G R, DHNS, Mysuru ,
  • Feb 09 2020, 22:15pm ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2020, 22:42pm ist
BJP leader A H Vishwanath. (DH Photo)

BJP leader A H Vishwanath said on Sunday that he was not keen on any post in a Board or Corporation. 

He told reporters in Hunsur, "I have served as a cabinet minister before. Hence, I do not need any post in any Board or Corporation".

He said, “Let the leaders accommodate the new leaders and party workers in the boards and corporations. I still have trust in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Politics is based on trust and not on any bond paper”.

“It is not appropriate to make those who had served in the cabinet as chiefs of boards or corporations. I am not ready for that,” he said.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
A H Vishwanath
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Comments (+)
 