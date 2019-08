Congress leader D K Shivakumar refuted reports that he was lobbying to become the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president.

"I'm just a karyakarta (worker) and a legislator. I'm not aspiring for any post, nor am I running pillar to post begging anyone," Shivakumar told reporters Wednesday.

He also said that the Congress high command would take a call on who should become the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and Council.