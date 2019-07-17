Not responsible for MLAs’ ire, says Revanna

Public Works Minister H D Revanna has denied allegations that he was responsible for the resignation of disgruntled MLAs. He offered to apologise to MLAs if they are hurt by him.

“I haven’t interfered in any department. They (rebel MLAs) started these allegations only after leaving for Mumbai,” Revanna, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s brother, said.

This was seen as a possible farewell presser as the Congress-JD(S) coalition is on the brink of collapse ahead of the confidence motion that will be taken up in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Several rebel MLAs have accused Revanna as one of the reasons for their decision to resign. For instance, Housing Minister M T B Nagaraj of the Congress, who has tendered resignation and is in Mumbai with other rebels, flagged Revanna’s interference when it came to transferring officials. Revanna was also dubbed as the ‘Super CM’ due to the clout he wielded in the administration.

Revanna, however, denied this. “I had assisted the minister and even transferred a superintending engineer requested by him to the housing department,” he said. On the question of secretary to the Department, he said that the decision was made by the chief minister. Revanna offered to retire from politics if allegations of his interference in various projects proposed for Bengaluru are proven. “I haven’t hurt any leader. If anyone is angry with me, please return. I am ready to apologise,” he said.

He also denied the allegations that he had ignored Congress legislators while taking up discussion on elevated corridor works. All the stakeholders, including MLAs from Bengaluru, were part of the meeting that was chaired by the chief minister, he said.

To a question, he refused to blame anybody for the coalition crisis. “God gave us this government. Now, God has reduced our numbers.”