Noted Kannada singer Shivamogga Subbanna passes away

Noted Kannada singer Shivamogga Subbanna passed away following a heart attack at a hospital here on Thursday night, sources close to the family said.
He was 83.
"He was admitted to Jayadeva Hospital in the city where he passed away," one of the sources said.
He is survived by a son and a daughter.
Subbanna was the first Kannadiga to win a National Award for playback singing for his song Kaadu Kudure Odi Banditta in the film Kaadu Kudure.
Known for his work in the field of 'Sugama Sangeetha', a genre in which poetry in Kannada is set to music, Subbanna has worked on and sung poetries of famous poets such as Kuvempu and Da Ra Bendre, and got several awards and honours.
He was also a singer with Akashvani and Doordarshan and had worked as an advocate.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar
Sounds of Goa: Concert at heritage home enthrals
Bollywood actors who faced ire for 'sexist' remarks
Ice-age footprints shed light on America's early humans
Desi 'mithais' get a modern makeover
Meet the richest minister in Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet
Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated