Nothing wrong in being CM aspirant: Siddaramaiah

Pralhad Joshi should understand the democratic process before stating that there were many Chief Minister aspirants in Congress, Siddaramaiah said

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Mar 03 2023, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 16:01 ist
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday said that there was nothing wrong in one aspiring to becoma a Chief Minister. 

"I and KPCC President D K Shivakumar were CM aspirants," he said.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said that after the election, the legislature party elects its leader who is later backed by the High Command and that leader goes on to become the Chief Minister. "We are in a democracy and we all have aspirations," he said.

The Congress is a democratic party and the elected MLAs pick the legislature party leader as per the process, the leader said, pointing out that things are different in the BJP and that incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was not elected by a democratic process. 

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi should understand the democratic process before stating that there were many Chief Minister aspirants in Congress, Siddaramaiah said.

Reacting to a video in which he could be heard saying that Rs 500 have to be paid to people to attend political rallies, Siddaramaiah defending himself by saying, "I came across videos wherein people were promised Rs 1,000 by BJP leaders to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in Belagavi but they were paid Rs 500. They were demanding the promised money. I did not say that Congress paid Rs 500 to the people to attend Prajadhawani rallies."

Siddaramaiah said that CM Bommai violated the protocol by unveiling the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajhansgad in Belagavi taluk. Rajhansgad comes under the Belagavi Rural Assembly constituency and MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar should have organised the event and invited the Chief Minister but it happened the other way. The concerned MLA was not invited to the event, he said. 

Siddaramaiah
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka News
D K Shivakumar
Pralhad Joshi

