'Nothing wrong with Hedgewar in textbook'

Asserting inclusion of a lesson on RSS founder K B Hedgewar in school textbooks, Energy, Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar on Thursday said that there is nothing wrong with the government's decision.

The move has drawn much criticism from various quarters for politicising textbooks and the BJP has come under scathing criticism for trying to push its political agenda. "Why are the Congress and people questioning the move so afraid of it?" he sought to know.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Hedgewar had inspired several to work for nation building. "We are all working, inspired by him," he said.

As for the controversy around removing chapters on Narayan Guru and Bhagat Singh, the minister said these were baseless rumours. "I have spoken to the Education minister and the officials concerned. These chapters have not been dropped," he said.