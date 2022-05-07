Notice to Yatnal on 'CM post for Rs 2,500 cr' remark: Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Saturday that a notice would be served on party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal seeking explanation for his ‘CM post for Rs 2,500 crore’ statement.

Speaking to reporters here, Kateel said, “We have brought the statements made by Yatnal to the notice of central disciplinary committee. We will take an appropriate action against Yatnal following his explanation.”

“The disciplinary committee had in the past slapped notice on Yatnal twice. This time too, the central disciplinary committee will serve notice on Yatnal. There will be no compromise on discipline in the party,” Kateel said.

Addressing a private function, Yatnal on Thursday had said that some people from Delhi had come to him with an offer to make him the chief minister if he paid Rs 2,500 crore. The remark has triggered a debate in political circles with the Congress latching onto it to corner the government.