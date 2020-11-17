Now, BSY orders separate body for Veerashaiva-Lingayats

Now, BS Yediyurappa orders separate body for Veerashaiva-Lingayats

The Veerashaiva-Lingayat community is estimated to form about 16% of the state’s population

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 17 2020, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 12:50 ist
Yediyurappa’s decision comes just days after he ordered the formation of the ‘Maratha Development Authority’, a move that had the upcoming bypoll to the Basavakalyan assembly constituency in mind. The Marathas are said to be large in number there. Credit: Information Department

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday ordered the creation of a ‘Karnataka Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Board’ after legislators belonging to this dominant community mounted pressure on him. 

The Veerashaiva-Lingayat community is estimated to form about 16% of the state’s population and is considered to be the BJP’s core support base. Yediyurappa belongs to this community. 

Yediyurappa’s decision comes just days after he ordered the formation of the ‘Maratha Development Authority’, a move that had the upcoming bypoll to the Basavakalyan assembly constituency in mind. The Marathas are said to be large in number there. 

While Yediyurappa allocated Rs 50 crore for the Maratha authority, there is no mention of how much money will be set aside for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Board. 

“Veerashaiva-Lingayats form a large community in the state, many of whom are economically, socially and educationally backward," Yediyurappa said in a note to Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar. The Board, which will work for the overall development of the community, will come into existence with immediate effect, the CM said. 

Several Lingayat BJP legislators, including Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, Housing Minister V Somanna and Agriculture Minister BC Patil, raised the issue with Yediyurappa after he created an authority for Marathas. 

Former ministers MB Patil (Congress) and Basavaraj Horatti (JDS), both Lingayats, also raised the issue. In fact, Patil has demanded 16% reservation for the Lingayats on the lines of what Maharashtra has done for Marathas. “Instead, creation of a body by giving Rs 100-200 crore will just be an eyewash,” he said. 

