Now, Darshan hits the road for BJP candidates

  • Apr 28 2023, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 04:57 ist
Sandalwood actor Darshan campaigns for BJP candidate Varthur Prakash in Kolar. DH Photo

The ruling BJP got a shot in the arm with Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa on Friday campaigning for its candidates in various constituencies of Kolar district.

Sharing his tour plan on its official twitter and other social media handles, the BJP stated that the actor will campaign for the party and hold multiple roadshows Friday.

The actor, known for his action films, held roadshows  for various Assembly constituencies in the Kolar district, including Kolar Gold Fields, Bangarapet, and Malur.

Darshan is the second prominent actor in the state after Kiccha Sudeep, to extend support for the saffron party for the May 10 Assembly polls in the state.  Yesteryear stars like Shruthi and Tara Anuradha, Rajya Sabha MP and Kannada comedian Jaggesh are already campaigning for the ruling BJP across the state.

Unlike Kiccha Sudeep’s grand entry as ‘star campaigner’ in the BJP, the Challenging Star’s entry was subdued. He hit the road, seeking support for Kolar BJP candidate Varthur Prakash. The actor appealed to his fans to vote for Prakash and other BJP candidates as well.

Darshan had hit the limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when he had campaigned in favour of Sumalatha Ambreesh, an independent candidate in Mandya. Along with KGF star Yash, Darshan had campaigned relentlessly for Sumalatha and both stars had earned the nickname ‘Jodiyettu’ (twin bulls).

Actors to seek votes for Cong?

Meanwhile KPCC president D K Shivakumar said on Friday that Kannada stars Sudeep and Darshan might campaign for Congress candidates.

“Sudeep and Darshan are film artistes and good friends. They may campaign for Congress candidates as well,” Shivakumar said.

Darshan
BJP
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Assembly Elections 2023

