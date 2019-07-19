Now, flights to Hyd, Goa, Kochi from Mysuru

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DH News Service, Mysuru ,
  • Jul 19 2019, 23:19pm ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2019, 23:48pm ist
New flight services being launched from Mysuru to Hyderabad, Kochi and Goa at Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli, near Mysuru, on Friday.

Flight services from Mysuru to Hyderabad, Kochi and Goa, started operating, on Friday.

Lok Sabha member Prathap Simha launched the daily flights at Mysuru Airport. Alliance Air operates the flights under regional air connectivity scheme “Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik” (UDAN) scheme. With the new flights, the airport operates five regular flights with 10 trips.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said that with increased flight services will boost tourism in Mysuru.  He said that True Jet has come forward to operate flights from Mysuru to Belagavi and a morning flight to Chennai from October 27.

