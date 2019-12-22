Now fly to Kalaburagi from Mysuru

Mysuru has got a new flight to a new destination, Kalaburagi, from December 27. So far, there have been air services to Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Goa. It has to be recalled that the new airport was opened recently at Kalaburagi. This serves as a bridge to North Karnataka from the South region (Mysuru).

Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, is slated to launch the flight operation, connecting Kalaburagi with Bengaluru onwards to Mysuru. This is an Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) route under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme with daily frequency. The airline will deploy a 70-seater luxurious aircraft on this sector.

Flight 9I 897 will depart Mysuru at 8.30 am and arrive in Bengaluru at 9.10 am. Flight 9I 509 will depart Bengaluru at 9.50 am and arrive in Kalaburagi at 11.25 am. Flight 9I 510 will depart from Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) at 11.50 am and arrive in Bengaluru at 1.30 pm. Flight 9I 898 will depart Bengaluru at 2 pm and arrive in Mysuru at 2.50 pm.

On Tuesdays Flight 9I 897 will depart Mysuru at 10.25 am and arrive in Bengaluru at 11.05 am. Flight 9I 509 will depart Bengaluru at 11.40 am and arrive in Kalaburagi at 1.20 pm. Flight 9I 510 will depart Kalaburagi at 1.45 pm and arrive in Bengaluru at 3.25 pm. Flight 9I 898 will depart Bengaluru at 3.45 pm and arrive in Mysuru at 4.40 pm.

Kalaburagi, known as a sufi city, has religious places like Khwaja Banda Nawaz Dargah, Sharana Basaveshwara Temple, Ladle Mashak and Buddha Vihar. It also has a fort built during Bahmani rulers. The city has many domes like Hafth Gumbad (seven domes together) and Shor Gumbad. Alliance Air currently connects 59 destinations, with the addition of Kalaburagi, there will be 60 stations in Alliance air’s ambit.