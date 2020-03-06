Now, govt mulls e-learning tools in anganwadi centres of state

E-learning devices will soon be the new toys for children in anganwadis across the state. Based on a pilot project launched with the help of donors in Uttara Kannada district where the e-tools are being introduced, plans are afoot to extend the same to all anganwadis in the state.

Initially, a dolphin-shaped stylus-like device along with books are being provided to anganwadis which help children identify letters and words in three different languages.

Speaking to DH, Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle said that the project was among the new initiatives in anganwadis aimed at introducing new learning tools. "We are trying to mobilise funds for the project using the budget allotted for toys at such child care centres," she said.

Use of such modern tools in rural areas, she said, would help in improving the learning skills of children at a very young age. Jolle said that the department was exploring options to extend the facilities to all districts as soon as possible.

How does it work?

According to Rajendra Bekal, Deputy Director, Women and Child Development Department, the tool worked with specially designed books, which are available in three languages.

"The book has sensors throughout. As soon as a child places the dolphin-shaped stylus on the page, it will read out the word or alphabet where the stylus is placed," he said. The device has attracted a very good response from the children in these centres.

Rajendra said that the pilot was restricted to 15-20 anganwadis around Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district and was launched with the help of donors. Apart from a couple of dolphin-shaped styli, separate books for Kannada, English and Hindi were also provided, he said.

Jolle said that the department was still assessing the cost of the project for implementation in all districts of the state. It was also exploring other e-learning tools to bring rural children in child care centres on a par with their urban peers.