Now, insurance for congenital abnormalities in neonates

Drawing an end to the confusion over health insurance coverage for newborns, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has directed all insurance companies to include the treatment of neonatal congenital anomalies in health insurance policies.

In 2018, the IRDAI defined a newborn as a “baby born during the policy period and below the age of 90 days.” However, many insurance companies refuse to cover the treatment of internal congenital diseases.

The IRDAI’s recent order reiterates the need to cover all congenital defects.

“Congenital anomalies are among the most common diseases in newborns and there was a need to include them under the insurance cover since the treatment for these diseases is expensive and we have seen parents who have struggled to afford the treatment,” said Dr Prashanth Urs, co-chairman of the newborn insurance committee of the National Neonatology Forum.

Congenital anomalies may affect the baby’s heart, brain, spinal cord or even the intestine. According to an estimate, 12 out of 1,000 newborns suffer from congenital heart diseases.

From a minimum of Rs 4 lakh, based on the baby’s condition, the treatment cost might rise above Rs 20 lakh.

Though many government schemes cover these benefits, individual health insurance policyholders are still denied benefits, Dr Urs opined.

“Even after four years, only 6-7 insurance companies offer such benefits. Many parents are still unaware that they can demand such coverage, so they end up bearing the expenses,” Dr Urs said.

Better enforcement of the policy could also bring down the mortality rate among newborns, experts said.

“The survival rate among newborns with congenital diseases is high when they are treated from birth. Also, the first three months are crucial and need to be taken care of,” Dr Vandana P, a Bengaluru-based neonatologist, said.

However, she added that many parents drop out of treatment because of the financial burden.

“If a newborn needs ventilator support and is admitted to a neonatal ICU, the expenses would be anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 per day. There have been many cases where parents cannot bear the burden and demand that the baby be discharged,” she said.