Now, married daughters can get govt jobs on compassionate grounds in Karnataka

In a decision that the government expects will make a positive difference to hundreds of families, the Cabinet approved on Thursday an amendment in the rules to allow daughters in a family to secure government jobs on compassionate grounds, even if they are married.

At present, married daughters are not eligible to bag government jobs on compassionate grounds if the father or mother die while in service.

The Karnataka Civil Services (Appointment on Compassionate Grounds) (Amendment) Rules 2020, was approved by the Cabinet to this effect, Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, briefing reporters.

That apart, rules also have been amended to make guardians of a deceased employee eligible for jobs. "If the parents of a deceased employee do not have any other children to take care of them, their guardians will also be eligible to secure jobs," Bommai said.

In other decisions, the Cabinet approved the implementation of the phase two of Swachh Bharat Mission. Under this programme, individual toilets will be constructed for about 5.5 lakh houses over the next five years.

Also, a one-time approval was given for authorisation of 65 housing board colonies constructed since 2000 without necessary government sanctions. "Local bodies were unable to provide them with infrastructure because of this," Bommai explained.