Now, music on loudspeakers to scare leopards away

The forest department has come up with a new idea to scare away leopards from villages in T Narsipur taluk of the district.

Soon, music will be played on loudspeakers during morning and evening hours in 21 villages of T Narsipur taluk, where the leopard fear has gripped the people. This is to send a message to the leopards that the village remains active, said B N Basavaraj, DCF, Mysuru division.

This comes in the wake of four deaths in leopard attacks in the last three months in the taluk. The department has launched intensive operations to rescue the big cats.

The music will be played at religious places like temples, from 5 am to 8 am and from 6 pm to 8.30 pm every day.

Basavaraj said they were installing street lights in villages, so that people can notice leopard movements.

They are also clearing bushes on vacant sites and agriculture fields to prevent leopards from hiding.

He said the number of forest personnel pressed into the anti-leopard operation has been increased to 158.

"The number of trap cameras is increased to 80 and 18 cages are in place. Special elephant and tiger task forces from neighbouring forest divisions are being utilised on a rotation basis for the operations," he said.

'Form Special Leopard Task Force'

Meanwhile, the forest officials are awaiting a government order (GO) for the formation of 'Special Leopard Task Forces' (SLTF), on the lines of special elephant and tiger task forces, to tackle the leopard menace in certain remote areas, especially in T Narsipur taluk of Mysuru district, Assistant Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Kumar Pushkar told DH.

Pushkar said that the GO was likely to be issued in two days. "Once the GO is issued, the number of staff and the ranks of the staff, who will be part of this SLTF, will be revealed," he added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who holds the portfolio of the forest department, held a high-level meeting with Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra and senior forest officials, including Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Rajiv Ranjan, Additional Chief Secretary for Forests Jawaid Akthar and others, on Tuesday evening in Bengaluru. Bommai had instructed them to form the 'Special Leopard Task Force' (SLTF).

Pushkar said that the special teams were already in place and special operations were on to trace the leopards which killed two people last week at T Narsipur taluk.

A leopard was sighted in a trap camera at Horalalli, where 11-year-old Jayanth was killed last Saturday night.