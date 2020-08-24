Now, obesity threat in kids weighs in on parents' minds

Parents who were struggling to manage children inside their homes due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown are now worried over the increasing body weight of the children.

Due to lack of physical activity and near-complete halt to sports, children are gaining weight. Parents have now started approaching dieticians, fitness experts and paediatricians.

Vijay Kumar R, fitness expert and personal weight management trainer, said that he was getting calls from parents seeking personal training for children at home.

Speaking to DH, Kumar said, "No school and no activity has turned kids lazy."

Srikanth K, who runs Apple fitness at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, said, "Parents are looking for separate training sessions for children and we are getting at least five enquiries every day. For five months, we have locked up our kids inside and it's high time to initiate them into physical activity. Parents should ensure that kids do simple activities at home like skipping and jumping."

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Since March, schools have been closed and indoor play areas are not functioning. Though parks are open, parents are not ready to take children there, fearing that they might contract Covid-19. Children are not allowed to go out and play with friends, forcing them to spend time with gadgets or in front of television.

Dr Harish Kumar H, Consultant - Paediatrics & Paediatric Intensive Care, Aster CMI Hospital, said, "Lockdown has resulted in complete cessation of physical activities for children. But worse than that is the replacement with screen time, comfort cooking, baking activities of high-calorie food with family, preparing refined products using sugar, maida and butter. This has made children to go into a spiral of emotional eating, digital toxicity, poor gut health and constipation. All these are sure to spoil the metabolic health of children."

"Lockdown has disrupted diet, sleep and physical activity among children, making them overweight or obese," says Edwina Raj, a senior dietitian from Bengaluru.

Obesity is associated with increased risk of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease among children of late, she said.

Children’s food intake has increased rapidly, their biological clock is disturbed and sleep hours have been altered, the doctor said.

"They can easily access processed, junk, sugary foods and drinks. Staying indoors has increased the risk of vitamin 'D' deficiency, which affects their immunity and makes them susceptible to being overweight," Edwina said.

Eating energy dense foods or junk makes them prone to nutritional deficiencies, impacting their academic performance and immunity.

"Consuming too much sugar can contribute to weight gain and possibly obesity, which comes with a number of health complications, including tooth decay. Parents must keep a close watch on their child's eating and increase intake of vegetables and proteins. Avoid midnight snacking and ill-timed eating," she said.