Now, QR Code-based question banks for SSLC students

The Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) has introduced QR Code-based question banks for the benefit of students appearing for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations in March 2020.

Students can access at least 40-45 questions in each chapter along with the answers and video contents, just by scanning the QR Code available on diksha.gov.in/explore. Students can also access these questions by scanning the QR Code available on their textbooks using mobile phone, in a move that seeks to attract tech-savvy

students.

For the first time, starting from 2019-20 academic year, the department of public instruction has introduced QR Codes in textbooks of classes 6 to 10th for English, Mathematics and Science subjects. Going a step ahead, the same facility has been extended to assist SSLC students to prepare for final exams.

Sources in DSERT said, the department had elicited feedback from students and teachers before introducing the QR Code-based question banks. “We have called this process as Exam Prep/Focus 10th, and students can get the benefit of it just by logging in to the links provided or by scanning the QR Code on textbooks to access the model question papers and video contents,” said an official of DSERT.

“Many students want this QR Code facility to be extended to all other subjects. Currently it is available only for English, Mathematics and Science subjects,” official added.