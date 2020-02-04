Now, RTI goes online in Karnataka

Now, citizens in Karnataka can avail services under the Right to Information Act (RTI) at the click of a button from their homes. For, the State government launched an online RTI facility on Tuesday.

Speaking after the launch, Sakala Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the state government had taken the step based on a Supreme Court order with regard to the same. With this, the process of both filing the RTI and appeals can be done online, by paying the requisite processing fee.

The government also launched ‘Mahiti Kanaja’, a web portal, by logging on to which a person can know the progress of as many as 80 schemes, related to 11 government departments. These include revenue, education, food and civil supplies, home, rural and panchayat raj department, among others. According to officials, this website was developed to make frequently asked information easily available.