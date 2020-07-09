Now, Sedam MLA tests positive for Covid-19

Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur on Thursday joined the growing list of people's representatives from the state to test positive for Covid-19, reports DHNS from Kalaburagi.

The BJP MLA's wife and their eight-year-old son also tested positive for the virus. A couple of days back, Patil Telkur's personal assistant had contracted the disease.

The MLA, his wife and their child are asymptomatic and are undergoing treatment at a Bengaluru hospital.

Patil Telkur is the sixth lawmaker from the state to contract Covid-19. In the last one week, Bharath Shetty (Mangalore North), Ranganath (Kunigal), Sharath Bachegowda (Hosakote) and MLCs Pranesh and Bhoje Gowda have tested positive for the virus.

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, former Union minister Janardhan Poojary and ex-MLC Puttanna also have contracted the virus.