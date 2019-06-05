Now tour India in 12 days by train

Travel enthusiasts can book a 12-day tour of the country at the cost of Rs 12,400 as per the new scheme introduced by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has begun the ‘Bharat Darshan Pravasi’ train service.

“The service will be available four times in a year. This time, the Pravasi train will depart from Whitefield on June 23,” said IRCTC regional manager B Ramesh.

Places to visit

He said the 12-day tour across Madurai, Delhi, Amrutsar, Vaishnodevi, Haridwar, Mathura and Agra includes food, snacks and coffee. The train will be composed of 15 air conditioned coaches and can accommodate 700 passengers. Every coach will have security staff.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has also launched international tour packages to China. The tour covering Shanghai and Beijing costs Rs 87,700 which includes the flight and bullet train fare.

For details, call 080 2296 0014, 97414 26474.