Now, water bill payment is just a click away

Water consumers in the city can now pay the bills online. The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has launched an online portal to pay the bills.

With the introduction of the new system, the citizens need not go to MCC offices and wait in queues to pay the water bills. It can be done at a click of a button. Bharat Bill Payment System has developed a software for the purpose.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath launched the system at the MCC office, here, on Friday.

The city has 1.56 lakh water connections and the online facility will help the users as well as the MCC to generate more revenue. MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag said, “The online system is a boon for both consumers and the MCC as the consumers have easy access to pay the bills.”

The bill can be paid online, using Unified Payments Interface (UPI), debit cards, credit cards, and digital payment platforms. However, provision to pay the bills using mobile applications such as Paytm and Google Pay will be done shortly. There will be no service or convenience charges, she said.

SMS alert

Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), which supplies water to the city, has collected the mobile phone contact numbers of 65,000 consumers. Details of the bill and web-link of the online portal will be sent to the mobile phones.

Photo billing

In order to ensure transparency, a photo billing system has been introduced. The bill readers will click the photograph of the water meter installed at the houses and the image will be directly uploaded to the server.

Property tax

The MCC is working to introduce the online system to pay property tax. At present, the people need to stand in a queue.

The MCC has a target to collect Rs 230 crore tax, including pending tax, this year and the officials have already collected Rs 75 crore in the last three months. Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed was present.