Now, Wistron puts arson damages at Rs 26 crore-Rs 52 crore

Apple Inc.’s contract manufacturer Wistron is keeping silent on the reasons behind the massive discrepancy in the numbers it reported on the extent of damages during the arson at its Narasapura facility, Kolar.

The company informed the Taiwanese Stock Exchange that it estimates the damages in the range of Rs 26 crore to Rs 52 crore. On the other hand, in the FIR, the company had pegged its losses at Rs 437 crore - overplaying in losses by an astounding 740%-1,580%.

“Regarding the damage to our Narasapura facility in India, the company is assessing the extent of the damages in various areas of the facility’s campus. Unlike what earlier reports stated, the violence did not cause any material damage to major manufacturing equipment and warehouses, with preliminary estimates of damages in the range of NTD (New Taiwan Dollar) 100 to 200 million,” it said in a filing on the Taiwanese Stock Exchange.

Wistron spokesperson and India MD didn’t respond to multiple attempts made by DH to reach them, seeking the reasons behind this discrepancy.

Sources in the state government suggested that the state might not pursue investigating this discrepancy in the numbers.

A senior official in the Industries department told DH: “The initial assessment might have been emotional and that is what they reported in the police complaint copy”.