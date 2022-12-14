Now, write UG, PG exams in a mix of Kannada, English

In a major reform in higher education, the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has decided to provide bi-lingual options for students while writing the examinations.

The decision was taken at the general council meeting of the KSHEC held here on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in the interest of students from rural Karnataka.

Accordingly, students pursuing undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses will be allowed to write answers both in Kannada and English in the examinations.

The students can mix both the languages while answering.

For example, they can answer one question in English and another in Kannada.

In a statement released to the media after the meeting, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said, “This is one step forward to encourage Kannada in higher education. In the existing system, students are allowed to write exams in any one language.”

The higher education department recently introduced this system in diploma and polytechnic courses.

At the meeting, it was decided to translate quality books available in other languages to Kannada and to utilise advanced technology available for translation.