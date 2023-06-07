Nrupathunga University to offer integrated BSc BEd course

Nrupathunga University to offer integrated BSc-BEd

Around 195 institutions from across the country offer the programme and only 41 institutions were shortlisted for recognition

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 07 2023, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 07:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has recognised a four-year integrated BSc BEd programme to be offered by Nrupathunga University, Bengaluru.  

The university will start enrolling students for the course from the current academic year through an entrance test conducted by NCTE through the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NCTE will issue a notification about the test shortly. 

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Vice-chancellor Shrinivas S Balli said that the university will offer the four-year Integrated BSc BEd programme soon. "The students, who have successfully passed the second PUC in Science stream can apply. Those, who have cleared the qualified examination in previous years and during the current year are eligible to apply."

Around 195 institutions from across the country offer the programme and only 41 institutions were shortlisted for recognition. Nrupathunga University was one among them, he added. 

The VC said that the University is introducing BBA in Aviation and Air Cargo this academic year. "This course is in association with the Logistics and Skill Sector Council and students who have passed PUC in any stream can apply," he added.

 

Education
BSc degree

