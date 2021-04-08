Number of families seeking jobs under MNREGA up by 15 lakh

In the pandemic-hit 2020-21 fiscal, the number of families seeking employment under MNREGA increased by a whopping 15 lakh, according to the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department.

While 41 lakh families had sought employment under MNREGA in 2019-20, the number was 56.87 lakh in 2020-21, RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa told reporters.

The increased workforce also resulted in the generation of more person-hours under the scheme. Compared to 2019-20, when 12 crore person-hours were generated, it was 14.65 crore person-hours in 2020-21.

“This is the highest achieved by the state till date,” he said, noting that it was an increase of 28.08% than last year, and beyond the target of 13 crore person-hours set for Karnataka.

‘Catch the rain’

Karnataka will launch the ‘Catch the Rain’ scheme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 9 at Hubballi, Eshwarappa said.

All deputy commissioners and CEOs of Zilla Panchayats have been directed to take up works under the scheme in all constituencies of the state. “We will have around two months to take up as many works as possible as rainfall will start by June,” he said.