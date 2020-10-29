Nursing student from Karnataka turns mason to pay for his college fees

Buddana Gowda Chandappa Akaragal of Nagaral in Badami has become a mason to pay for his nursing college fees.

Gowda, who dreams to become a paramedical professional, had enrolled for first year BSc in nursing at Kumareshwara College in Hanagal of Bagalkot.

As his parents could not afford to pay the fees, which was around Rs 60,000, he decided to earn for himself and became a mason. "I earn Rs 550 per day for nine hours of work," Buddana declares with pride.

"I have earned around Rs 20,000 now. By the time the college reopens, I am planning to earn another Rs 10,000. After earning the money, I will return to my native village to continue my studies. This is how I had earned money to study for my Pre-University course after my SSLC examinations," Buddana recollected.

"I was keen on becoming a doctor. But my NEET rank was not good enough to avail free seats in a government college. Thus, I decided to opt for nursing. I need money for college fees, hostel feels, and to buy books. My parents are also working as coolies. My family cannot afford my studies. There are 20 days remaining for colleges to reopen. I will try to earn till then," he added confidently.

He said there are many nursing colleges in Bagalkot. ''I opted for the one in Hanagal due to better quality education offered there. I wish to continue in Bagalkot as I hail from the district,'' he added.

A P Bhat, a retired principal and the employer of Buddana, said: "He is punctual and dedicated in his work. He is simple without any bad habits. He has a dream for his life and wishes to become self-reliant. The society needs to support him."