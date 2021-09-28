Nursing student killed in accident

A 27-year-old nursing student was killed in an accident near Nanthoor on Tuesday.
The student was identified as Manas Ughale from Pune. Manas who was proceeding towards Mahaveer (pumpwell) circle was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle. Kadri traffic police have registered a case and are investigating.
