Nursing student killed in accident

Nursing student killed in accident

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 28 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 23:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 27-year-old nursing student was killed in an accident near Nanthoor on Tuesday.

The student was identified as Manas Ughale from Pune. Manas who was proceeding towards Mahaveer (pumpwell) circle was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle. Kadri traffic police have registered a case and are investigating.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Accident
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

 