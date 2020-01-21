NWKRTC bus catches fire, 30 passengers escape unhurt

A Bengaluru-bound NWKRTC sleeper bus carrying about 30 passengers caught fire near Hiriyur in Chitradurga district on Tuesday morning. As many as 30 passengers had a miraculous escape, thanks to the swift action by alert driver who quickly evacuated all the passengers.

A Corona sleeper bus of the NWKRTC (KA 22 F 2068) was coming from Belagavi to Bengaluru with about 30 passengers onboard. However, the bus suddenly caught fire at Giddobanahalli near Aimangala in Hiriyur taluk.

The alert driver immediately asked the passengers to alight and averted a major disaster. The fire brigade personnel immediately rushed to the spot and put out the fire. The Aimangala police have registered a case.