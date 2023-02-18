Officers told to ensure minimum facilities at polling stations in Bengaluru

District Election Officer Tushar Giri Nath has directed Electoral Registration Officers (ERO), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and all concerned institutions to ensure that every polling station in Bengaluru has Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) as prescribed by the Election Commission of India.

In an order, Giri Nath said that every polling station in the city should be equipped with necessary facilities, including accessibility to voting, as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The EROs and AEROs have been instructed to submit a compliance report by the end of February.