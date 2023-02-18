Officers to ensure facilities at B'luru polling station

Officers told to ensure minimum facilities at polling stations in Bengaluru

The EROs and AEROs have been instructed to submit a compliance report by the end of February

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 18 2023, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 04:38 ist
Representative image of a polling station. Credit: DH File Photo

District Election Officer Tushar Giri Nath has directed Electoral Registration Officers (ERO), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and all concerned institutions to ensure that every polling station in Bengaluru has Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) as prescribed by the Election Commission of India. 

In an order, Giri Nath said that every polling station in the city should be equipped with necessary facilities, including accessibility to voting, as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. 

The EROs and AEROs have been instructed to submit a compliance report by the end of February.

Bengaluru
polling booth
Bengaluru news

