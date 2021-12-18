Official shifted after his report denies conversions

Official shifted after his report denies conversions

The officer had filed the report on December 1 saying there were no instances of forced conversions reported in the town or in the taluk

  • Dec 18 2021, 00:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 05:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The state government on Friday passed orders transferring Hosdurg tahsildar Y Thippeswamy days after the officer had submitted a report to the government denying any instances of forced religious conversions in the taluk.

The officer had filed the report on December 1 saying there were no instances of forced conversions reported in the town or in the taluk.

The deputy commissioner of Chitradurga had directed Thippeswamy to look into the allegations made by BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekar that religious conversions by force or inducements have become rampant in the taluk in recent times.

The legislator had raised the issue during the monsoon session of legislature in Legislative Assembly, quoting an example of his own mother, who he said, has embraced Christianity after being forcibly converted.

Following the directions, the officer in question is said to have visited a church in Hosdurg town and had taken statements of the people at Bhovihatti and Marutinagar areas.

The official had then submitted a report to the deputy commissioner saying that there was no evidence of forced conversions in the taluk.

While M Mallikarjun has been appointed as tahsildar, Thippeswamy was transferred without posting.

