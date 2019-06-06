Officials told to disseminate info on welfare schemes

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy directed officials from different departments to disseminate information on government sponsored welfare schemes to public.

The deputy commissioner was chairing a meeting at her office on Thursday.

She said that the officials were expected to submit a report on the progress achieved in the implementation of programmes at a review meeting to be held in the second week of June in Bengaluru.

The officials were also required to provide details on the number of beneficiaries under the schemes such as Manaswini, Maitri, social security scheme and old age pension scheme. Information on the amount utilised under the schemes should be duly furnished, she said.

“There is a need to mention the number of pending applications under Sections 94 C and 94 CC,” she added.

The officer sought details on the stock of fertilisers, the status of skill development programmes, the implementation of the Ganga Kalyana scheme, the progress of the housing schemes, the Ayushman Bharat – Karnataka Arogya scheme and the Mathru Poorna scheme. She said that there is a need to stress on the maintenance of old school buildings, distribution of uniforms to students, distribution of bicycles and related programmes.

K Lakshmipriya, Kodagu Zilla Panchayat chief executive officer, sought information on drinking water and rural road development works.

Assistant Commissioner T Javaregowda, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K Mohan, Agriculture Department Deputy Director Raju, Animal Husbandry Department Deputy Director Tammaiah, and Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Bharati were present.