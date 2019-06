Local residents made a beeline for a diesel tanker as the fuel started spilling from it, after it was hit by a tipper lorry at Ternamakki in the taluk on national highway-66.

The police arrived at the spot, stemmed the spillage of the diesel and dispersed the crowd. As many as 2,000 litres of the oil, on its way to a petrol bunk in Sirsi from Mangaluru, flowed all over the road. Fire personnel had a tough time cleaning the road with soap.